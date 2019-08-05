UBS Group Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $215.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.30.

NYSE MCO traded down $12.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.09. 402,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.29. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $220.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 460 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $85,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,999.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,315 shares of company stock worth $28,851,352. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 34.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

