UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Chairman J Mariner Kemper Sells 3,145 Shares

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $206,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, J Mariner Kemper sold 5,800 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $413,134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.39. 189,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $77.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.97. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on UMB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

