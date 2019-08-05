Unique Fabricating (UFAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFAB traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.57. 2,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,374. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

