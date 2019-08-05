Unit (UNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Unit (NYSE:UNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Unit to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.16 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unit to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UNT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, Director King P. Kirchner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,723.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Bailey Iv Peyton purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,745.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $192,570. 5.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

