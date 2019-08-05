United Utilities Group (UUGRY) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS: UUGRY) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare United Utilities Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Utilities Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Utilities Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Utilities Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 United Utilities Group Competitors 350 1615 1161 11 2.27

As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential downside of 3.43%. Given United Utilities Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Utilities Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 62.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Utilities Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Utilities Group $2.30 billion $470.44 million N/A United Utilities Group Competitors $8.41 billion $397.75 million 17.23

United Utilities Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Utilities Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of United Utilities Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Utilities Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A United Utilities Group Competitors 5.59% 10.38% 2.94%

Summary

United Utilities Group rivals beat United Utilities Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

