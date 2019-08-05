UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,209 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36,577 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $262,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.73 on Monday, reaching $247.32. 217,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,643. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.52. The firm has a market cap of $237.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,569.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $7,963,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

