Universe Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Universe has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar. Universe has a market cap of $167,827.00 and $6.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000174 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Universe

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 90,088,534 coins and its circulating supply is 78,888,534 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

