UnlimitedIP Market Capitalization Tops $37.38 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $37.38 million and $2.61 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, BigONE, OTCBTC and LBank. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 57.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00238915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.01339671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021256 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00102484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000468 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, BigONE, Allcoin and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

