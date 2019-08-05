V Systems Hits Market Cap of $392.26 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, V Systems has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001891 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin. V Systems has a total market cap of $392.26 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00239837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.01331162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00021439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00102007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000471 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems' total supply is 3,678,347,152 coins and its circulating supply is 1,773,488,688 coins.

V Systems' official website is www.v.systems. V Systems' official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

