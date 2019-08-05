Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) were down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.56, approximately 27,417,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 26,421,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Get Vale alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Vale had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.