VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $14.15. VALEO/S shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 5,366 shares changing hands.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VALEO/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.41.

About VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

