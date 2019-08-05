Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 110,674 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

VLO stock traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.61. 4,446,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,601. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

