ValuEngine Downgrades Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,533.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 456,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 450,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 65,249 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2,637.4% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

