ValuEngine Downgrades Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $25.29 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $425.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.97.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.