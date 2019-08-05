ValuEngine Downgrades Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ CPSS remained flat at $$3.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $80.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.55. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

