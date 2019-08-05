ValuEngine Downgrades Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GSBC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Great Southern Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GSBC stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.61. 214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.05. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $56,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 44.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

