ValuEngine Downgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research reissued a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Stephens raised Lithia Motors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,385. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $97,445.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.