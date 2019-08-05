ValuEngine Downgrades Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NWPX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.62. 20,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $218.76 million, a P/E ratio of -125.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $26.48.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

