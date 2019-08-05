ValuEngine Downgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 32,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $59.72 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $874,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

