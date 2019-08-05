ValuEngine Downgrades RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RADA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,986. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.76%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of RADA Electronic Ind. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

