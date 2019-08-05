ValuEngine Downgrades Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut shares of Sunoco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunoco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

SUN stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,198. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 38.68%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sunoco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

