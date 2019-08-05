ValuEngine Downgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TRNO has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Terreno Realty to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.37. 77,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,132. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $50.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,367,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 132,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,019,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78,547 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

