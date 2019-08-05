ValuEngine Downgrades Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of TRNS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $168.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert A. Flack sold 8,962 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $219,927.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,107.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 10,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,462 shares of company stock worth $842,642 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.