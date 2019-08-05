ValuEngine Downgrades Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.62.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.20. 34,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,134 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.