ValuEngine Lowers Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

DKL stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,585. The stock has a market cap of $783.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $152.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.96 million. Analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,208.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 287,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,337,000 after buying an additional 29,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

