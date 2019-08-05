ValuEngine Lowers Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.04. 52,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $954.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 1.61. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 438.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

