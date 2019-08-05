ValuEngine Lowers First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of First Capital stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563. First Capital has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of -0.20.

In related news, Director Michael L. Shireman sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $205,460.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana L. Huber purchased 1,000 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

