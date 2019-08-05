ValuEngine Lowers Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.84.

NYSE JEC traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.30. 91,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,208. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $764,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,837.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

