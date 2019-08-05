ValuEngine Lowers OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.92.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,032. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.14 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 310,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.