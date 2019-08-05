ValuEngine Lowers Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valero Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.72. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 615.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

