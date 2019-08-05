ValuEngine Upgrades NL Industries (NYSE:NL) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.60. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 29,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

