ValuEngine Upgrades NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NCNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuCana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Get NuCana alerts:

Shares of NCNA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,527. The stock has a market cap of $278.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. NuCana has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuCana will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 558.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 51,607 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 126.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.