ValuEngine Upgrades PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PermRock Royalty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.85. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that PermRock Royalty Trust will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

