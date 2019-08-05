ValuEngine Upgrades Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Ifs Securities lowered Rockwell Medical from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Rockwell Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.65.

NASDAQ:RMTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 16,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,708. The stock has a market cap of $141.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 144.07% and a negative net margin of 55.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Richmond bought 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $198,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,422.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart M. Paul bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 269,432 shares of company stock worth $805,431. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,233,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,340 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 225,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

