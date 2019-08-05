VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Sold by Hanson McClain Inc.

Hanson McClain Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 391.3% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,270,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,604 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 186.2% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 670,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 436,368 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,587,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 394,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000.

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,241. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21.

