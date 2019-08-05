Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Retirement Planning Group’s 8th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,527,000 after acquiring an additional 980,941 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,587,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,055,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,485,000 after acquiring an additional 60,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,687,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after acquiring an additional 151,559 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.17. 15,643,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,136,968. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.