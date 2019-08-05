Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Hanson McClain Inc.

Hanson McClain Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 195,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,945,000 after buying an additional 58,106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,669. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

