Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is McCutchen Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 14.9% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McCutchen Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $48,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.62. 127,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,970,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

