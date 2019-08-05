VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,623,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,546,000 after acquiring an additional 272,248 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after acquiring an additional 64,965 shares in the last quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 238,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:VONV traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.79.

