Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,695. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

