VeraBank N.A. Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 86 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 28,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,117,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $35.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,158.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,682. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,136.03. The company has a market capitalization of $806.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,373.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

