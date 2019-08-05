VeriCoin Trading Up 4.8% This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.16 million and $11,464.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Livecoin, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00031936 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003200 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00148260 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004904 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00051639 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000553 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000404 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,901,448 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

