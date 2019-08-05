VeriME (VME) Price Tops $0.0017

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 56.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One VeriME token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. VeriME has a total market cap of $311,435.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded 55.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $600.31 or 0.05067876 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039922 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001129 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

