Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $63,494,000 after acquiring an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Visa by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 94,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in Visa by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on V. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $206.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.46.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $6.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,302. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.79.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.