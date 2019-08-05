Voise (VOISE) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Voise token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Mercatox and Bit-Z. Voise has a total market cap of $63,786.00 and $3.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Voise has traded down 85.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00240968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.45 or 0.01329757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00101708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Voise Token Profile

Voise’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. Voise’s official website is www.voise.com.

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Mercatox, CoinExchange, IDEX, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

