Wabi Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (WABI)

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. Wabi has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wabi has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wabi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on exchanges including Binance, IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00237239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.01322365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00021640 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00103458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Wabi Token Profile

Wabi launched on July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. Wabi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken. Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wabi is wacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Wabi

Wabi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wabi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

