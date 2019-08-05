WABnetwork Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and IDAX. WABnetwork has a market cap of $367,466.00 and approximately $15,219.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00240954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.01337805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00022102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00106360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000489 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 20,249,855,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,806,754,266 tokens. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork.

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDAX, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

