Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $77.85 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.60.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

