Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $255.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cowen raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

