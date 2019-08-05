WAX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $435,133.00 (WAX)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, Kyber Network and C2CX. WAX has a market cap of $56.73 million and approximately $435,133.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00239252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.33 or 0.01318356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00021986 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00103891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,821,662 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, IDEX, Kucoin, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Tidex, Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.